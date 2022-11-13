Politics

Erdogan calls Istanbul explosion an “treacherous attack”

“Relevant units of our state are carrying out works to find out the perpetrators of this treacherous attack as well as the circles behind it."
author_image Kurdistan 24
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to reporters at a press conference (Photo: Turkish Presidency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called the Istanbul blast today an  “treacherous attack” attack.

“Relevant units of our state are carrying out works to find out the perpetrators of this treacherous attack as well as the circles behind it,” he told reporters on Sunday, according to a readout of the Turkish Presidency. 

“Attempts to make Türkiye surrender through terror never have and never will succeed.”

An explosion on Sunday in Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday.

State-run Anadolu news agency said five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion in Istanbul.

