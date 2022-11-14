PM Barzani condemns ‘violations’ of Kurdish, Iraqi sovereignty after Iranian missile, drone attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday condemned the “violations” of Iraq and its Kurdish region’s sovereignty, following the renewed attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the headquarters of Iranian-Kurdish groups.

Barzani’s condemnation came during a speech he delivered at the inauguration of the Kurdistan Innovation Institute (KII) in Erbil.

“We condemn the violations of Iraq’s and Kurdistan Region’s sovereignty,” Barzani said on the early Monday attack, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

At least five missiles have hit the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in the Koya district in the east of Erbil province. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the attacks, the military-affiliated media announced.

At least three have been killed while eight others were wounded, the Kurdish medical officials announced.

The renewed attacks from Iran came in less than two months of another barrage of missile and drone strikes against the groups that also resulted in civilian causalities. Kurdistan 24 correspondent Soran Kamaran was critically injured while covering the bombardment south of Erbil in late September.

Iran has accused the Kurdish opposition groups to have fueled the recent mass protests that engulfed over 100 cities, sparked by the death of a Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini in police custody.