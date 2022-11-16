PM Barzani underlines the importance of coexistence in Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani on Wednesday underlined the importance of Kurdistan’s culture of coexistence and tolerance on the international day of tolerance.

November 16 marks the International Day for Tolerance, the day declared by UNESCO in 1995. On this occasion, PM Barzani reaffirmed his commitment to uphold tolerance in the region.

“We’re proud of the culture of coexistence and tolerance we’ve adopted in Kurdistan, and we’re committed to upholding it.”

In June, the US State Department in its annual report on International Religious Freedom (IRF) noted the high levels of religious tolerance in the Kurdistan Region, when compared to federal Iraq.

It noted, for instance, how on October 4, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also announced that Ankawa, a predominantly Christian suburb of Erbil, would become an ‘autonomous district’ of Erbil Province.