More than 400 demonstrators killed in Iran’s protests: HRANA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on Saturday that at least 402 protesters killed in Iran since the beginning of the protests on Sept. 16 sparked by the death of Zhina (Mahsa) Amini at the hands of the morality police.

A total number of 58 teenagers were killed in the protests. Moreover, over sixteen thousand were detained in the crackdown by security forces. The protests spread over 150 cities and towns in Iran, according to HRANA.

Moreover, protests also spread over 140 universities in Iran. Nearly 524 students were detained.

Furthermore, on Nov. 17-18, 21 protesters were killed in the dominantly Kurdish-populated cities of Bokan and Mahabad in eastern Iran.

On Sept. 16 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman was detained by the Iranian morality police for breaching the Iranian dress code.

The 22-year old Zhina (Mahsa) Amini was originally from the Saqqez in the Kurdistan province, and was visiting Tehran with her family to visit relatives and friends.

According to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for having worn the hijab “inappropriately” and was beaten by the morality police on the way to a detention facility.

She later died at the intensive care unit Kasra Hospital in Tehran on Sept. 16, sparking wide outrage and protests in Iran.