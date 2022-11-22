Chinese envoy praises KRG authorities for enhancing bilateral ties, investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Chinese ambassador to Iraq praised the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) relevant authorities for enhancing investment opportunities and bilateral ties in a meeting with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, according to a statement.

Barzani received China’s Ambassador to Iraq Cui Wei in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral relations between Erbil and Beijing as well as the importance of protecting the Kurdistan Region’s stability.

The Chinese Consul General in Erbil Ni Ruchi also attended the meeting.

The Chinese diplomat praised the cooperation and support of the KRG’s relevant authorities in developing bilateral ties, investment, as well as trade exchange between Iraq’s Kurdish region and the Asian country.

The premier highlighted his cabinet’s ongoing reform program in numerous areas.

They underlined the importance of protecting the Kurdistan region’s stability and security as well as resolving the ongoing Erbil and Baghdad issues in accordance to the political parties’ agreement to form the new Iraqi government and the constitution.

Beijing and Erbil share close economic ties.

In September, a Chinese investor submitted a proposal for a $5 billion tourist city in the capital, according to Arab. The 2,000-sq. m. the project, dubbed Happy City, would create 8,000 jobs and include areas for tourism, residences, water, and entertainment.