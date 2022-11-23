PM Barzani inaugurates new phases of KRG flagship road project in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday inaugurated the second and third phases of the capital Erbil’s 150-meter ring roads in a ceremony.

The newly inaugurated phases are part of the 70-kilometers-long road project that upon its completion will connect the Kurdish capital with Duhok and Sulaimani provinces and other neighboring countries, including Turkey and Iran.

“It is a source of pride and appreciation to see a project like this to be built according to international standards and by local a company and engineers,” Barzani told the attendees in the ceremony.

The project facilitates traffic and trade exchange between the Kurdish provinces as well as the neighboring countries, Barzani said, calling on drivers to adhere to the safety measures.

Despite the hurdles the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has faced in the past, it continues to provide services for the people.

The entire strategic project’s cost is $700 million, according to government figures. Erbil previously inaugurated a 120-meter ring road, hoping to alleviate traffic congestion.

Condemning the recent rocket attacks on Kurdistan Region, Barzani said that his government reassures the neighboring countries that Iraq’s Kurdish region is a “source of stability”. He again called on the international community and the Iraqi federal government to put an end to the repeated violations.

Regarding Erbil and Baghdad relations, Barzani noted that technical and ministerial teams from his government are prepared to meet with their counterparts to discuss the lingering issues.

He also showed his willingness to visit Baghdad for the same purpose.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday visited Baghdad, where he met the country’s top leaders, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and Iraqi President Latif Rasheed.