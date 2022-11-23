KR Security Council captures 107 drug traffickers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Security Council announced on Wednesday that their forces arrested 107 drug traffickers and 481 substance abusers.

381 kilograms of drugs were confiscated in the operation which consists of: 10.596 kilograms of Crystal meth, 876 grams of Heroin, 1,881 kilograms of Hashish, 177 grams of Jamaican drug, 71 grams of Cannabis, 110 sheets of Tramadol and eight vases were marijuana planted, as well as two large washing machines where 367,240 kilograms of Captagon hidden.

KR Security Council urges the citizens of the Kurdistan Region to refrain from using drugs and inform the security forces to capture those who use and deal with drugs.

PM Barzani in October met with UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ali Elbereir to discuss combating narcotics.

KR Security Council so far carried out many operations to confiscate drugs and their dealers.