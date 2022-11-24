Eight SDF fighters killed in Turkish bombing of al-Hol camp: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Media Center announced on Thursday that a total eight SDF fighters were killed in Turkish drone strike at the al-Hol camp.

The al-Hol camp holds thousands of ISIS families.

“The attack was cunningly planned by the occupation, which aims at enabling the ISIS terrorist detainees and their families to escape the camp,” the announcement added and called the attack, “giving the way for the terrorist organization to resurge.”

The announcement calls on the international community to be vocal in condemning these attacks, lest the threat of the attacks would be “exacerbated.”

The SDF in another statement accused Turkey of attempting “to set free its terrorist detainees from the prisons and camps, and this was manifested through the attacks on the al-Hol camp and Jarkin prison.”

Turkish warplanes on Wednesday launched an attack on the al-Hol camp and the vicinity of the Jerkin prison in Qamishlo, which holds hundreds of ISIS prisoners.