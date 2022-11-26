Religion

PM Barzani receives top Chaldean delegation

The president of the Chaldean Federation International praised the religious tolerance and coexistence he witnessed in the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets Sam Yano, the president of Chaldean Federation International (Photo: KRG)
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets Sam Yano, the president of Chaldean Federation International (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaldean sam yano Coexistence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Sam Yano, the president of Chaldean Federation International on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Chaldean community in North America and Europe, the Chaldeans in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The president of the Chaldean Federation International praised the religious tolerance and coexistence he witnessed in the Kurdistan Region. He also expressed the Chaldean diaspora’s continued support for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

PM Barzani expressed gratitude to the Chaldean Federation International and stressed that KRG will continue to promote the culture of coexistence and religious freedom.

Barzani also called on Chaldean and Christian communities abroad to return to the Kurdistan Region and play their effective role in the development of Kurdistan.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive