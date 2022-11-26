PM Barzani receives top Chaldean delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Sam Yano, the president of Chaldean Federation International on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Chaldean community in North America and Europe, the Chaldeans in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The president of the Chaldean Federation International praised the religious tolerance and coexistence he witnessed in the Kurdistan Region. He also expressed the Chaldean diaspora’s continued support for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

PM Barzani expressed gratitude to the Chaldean Federation International and stressed that KRG will continue to promote the culture of coexistence and religious freedom.

Barzani also called on Chaldean and Christian communities abroad to return to the Kurdistan Region and play their effective role in the development of Kurdistan.