PM Barzani, Kuwait’s new envoy to Iraq discuss ‘friendly relations’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed the “friendly relations” between Erbil and Kuwait City.

Barzani received the newly inaugurated Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq Tariq Abdullah Al-Faraj in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral relations between Iraq’s Kurdish region and the Gulf state.

Expressing Erbil’s desire to develop relations with Kuwait in many sectors, Barzani underlined the “friendly relations” between the two sides.

Praising the Kurdistan Region’s development and reconstruction efforts, the Kuwaiti envoy expressed the Gulf nation’s willingness to foster ties with Erbil, particularly in investment and trade exchange.

The Kurdish premier congratulated the envoy on his new position, wishing him success in his new endeavor.

Inaugurated in September, Kuwaiti Consul General Othman Dawoud took part in the meeting as well.