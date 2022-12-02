One person killed in a Turkish airstrike in the province of Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish warplanes strike Asos mountain in Mawat subdistrict near Galala village on Friday.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the airstrike, Kamaran Hassan, the mayor of Mawat, told Kurdistan 24.

The airstrike began in the afternoon, targeting four people who were hunting in the mountain, Hassan said an noted that all the victims are from Qamish village.

They were targeted while hiding in the cave of Kelashin, and one of the hunters is still missing, he added.

Developing story…