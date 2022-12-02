Security

One person killed in a Turkish airstrike in the province of Sulaimani

One person was killed, and two others were injured in the airstrike, Kamaran Hassan, the mayor of Mawat, told Kurdistan 24.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A photo showing white smoke billowing from a mountainous area near Mawat of the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
A photo showing white smoke billowing from a mountainous area near Mawat of the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Sulaimani Turkish airstrikes Mawat galala

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish warplanes strike Asos mountain in Mawat subdistrict near Galala village on Friday.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the airstrike, Kamaran Hassan, the mayor of Mawat, told Kurdistan 24. 

The airstrike began in the afternoon, targeting four people who were hunting in the mountain, Hassan said an noted that all the victims are from Qamish village.

They were targeted while hiding in the cave of Kelashin, and one of the hunters is still missing, he added.

Developing story…

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive