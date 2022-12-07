Iraq’s border guard authority to hire 3,000 people

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi border forces authority on Tuesday rolled out an application form for those that wish to enlist themselves in the security agency tasked with protecting Iraq’s porous land borders.

The 3,000 recruits will be deployed across the country’s borders with its neighbors, per the announcement, adding more details will “soon” be available regarding the hiring process.

Job seekers can submit their applications on a digital form released by the authority.

A high-ranking Peshmerga officer of the Kurdistan Region has previously revealed the plan in an interview with Kurdistan 24.

The decision to increase the number of border guards came after Iranian authorities had asked their Iraqi counterparts to prevent the insurrection of armed opposition groups in the Islamic country, a charge the Kurdish militant groups have strongly rejected.

The Iraqi borders, particularly with Turkey and Iran, are regularly bombarded with artillery as well as fighter jets and so-called ‘suicide drones’, striking the alleged positions of opposition groups to Tehran and Ankara.

Iranian spokesperson of the foreign ministry has recently announced that the country “welcomes” Iraq’s efforts to tighten its border security amid ongoing mass almost three-month-long protests in Iran.

Strongly condemning the drone and missile strikes targeting the alleged position of the groups in the Kurdistan Region, authorities have asked both Iran and Turkey to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and its Kurdish region.