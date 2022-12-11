Security

Fire kills one in Baharka camp near Erbil

Abdulla Al Tai, 17, who was displaced from Mosul, was killed in the incident.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The remains from the fire incident in Baharka IDP camp, Dec. 11, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The remains from the fire incident in Baharka IDP camp, Dec. 11, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Baharka Erbil Refugee camp Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A fire broke out on Sunday in the Baharka camp of Erbil, resulting in the death of one teenager.

Abdulla Al Tai, 17, who was displaced from Mosul, was killed in the incident, Kurdistan24’s correspondent Shayma Bayiz confirmed.

The residents of the camp told Kurdistan 24 that the incident was caused by an electrical short circuit and the proximity of the Caravans to each other helped the fire to spread to other Caravans.

Baharka IDP camp, which was built nine years ago, is located northwest of Erbil and houses about 1,600 displaced families from central and southern Iraq, which is more than 4,000 people from Mosul, Tal Afar, Sinjar, and Saladin Governorate.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive