Fire kills one in Baharka camp near Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A fire broke out on Sunday in the Baharka camp of Erbil, resulting in the death of one teenager.

Abdulla Al Tai, 17, who was displaced from Mosul, was killed in the incident, Kurdistan24’s correspondent Shayma Bayiz confirmed.

The residents of the camp told Kurdistan 24 that the incident was caused by an electrical short circuit and the proximity of the Caravans to each other helped the fire to spread to other Caravans.

Baharka IDP camp, which was built nine years ago, is located northwest of Erbil and houses about 1,600 displaced families from central and southern Iraq, which is more than 4,000 people from Mosul, Tal Afar, Sinjar, and Saladin Governorate.