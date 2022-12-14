PM Barzani discusses outstanding issues in the region with US Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski, according to a readout.

PM Barzani reaffirmed that negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad are ongoing, which aimed at reaching, “a comprehensive and fair agreement to resolve the outstanding disputes in a way that is in the interest of the Kurdistan Region and Iraqi citizens,” according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

While addressing the situation in Iraq, both officials stressed, “the importance of reaching an immediate solution to the standing issues between the two governments on the basis of the constitution and the new government’s agenda,” the statement added.

Strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, the Sinjar Agreement, and the return of IDPs to their homes were also discussed in the meeting.