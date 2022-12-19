More than three million Iraqi children dropped out of school

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In 2021, 3.2 million Iraqi children dropped out of school, according to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The Iraqi Ministry of Education, in collaboration with UNICEF, is implementing a program to solve the issue of school dropouts.

Karim Said, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Education, revealed that the Ministry of Education is working with UNICEF to prepare an integrated program to solve the issue of school dropouts and has distributed instructions to dozens of general education directorates.

More than seven million out of 41 million Iraqis are illiterate, according to unofficial statistics.

Earlier, the Iraqi Ministry of Education confirmed the 17% illiteracy rate and vowed to reduce this phenomenon.