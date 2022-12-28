Iraq’s president pledges reconstruction in Nineveh

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rasheed arrived on Wednesday in the northern province of Nineveh, where he pledged cooperation with local authorities to rebuild the war-torn province.

The day before, on Tuesday, he visited the Kurdistan Region capital accompanied by several Iraqi ministers. Kurdistan Interior Minister Reber Ahmed and the Erbil governor welcomed the delegation at the airport.

Early Wednesday morning, the president traveled to Mosul and met with Governor Najim Al-Jubouri and other local officials.

“We will work with government agencies to rebuild the city, complete existing projects, and improve living conditions for our citizens,” the president said.

Rasheed later visited a nursing home and the University of Mosul, which was severely damaged as a result of the three-year-long war against ISIS. The city had become the de-facto caliphate of the terrorist group before being liberated in 2017.

Following the city’s liberation by Kurdish and Iraqi forces, reconstruction projects have been the focus of the Iraqi government and the international community.

Despite significant donations from regional and international partners, the reconstruction process has been sluggish, leaving the devastated infrastructure in despair, locals complain.

According to the United Nations, reconstruction of the basic infrastructure of the province requires more than $1 billion.

Archeological sites, such as Al-Nouri Mosque, destroyed by ISIS, have been under reconstruction with funding from the United Arab Emirates and European Union.