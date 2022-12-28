Security

10 ISIS militants killed in an air raid in Diyala Governorate: Iraqi Security Media Cell

Preliminary figures show that nearly 200 ISIS militants were killed so far by Iraqi air strikes in 2022.
Iraqi forces near the Syrian border. (Photo: AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi warplanes on Wednesday bombed two Islamic State (ISIS) hideouts in the Narin region of Diyala Governorate, according to Iraqi Security Media Cell.

The raid carried out by F-16 aircraft resulted in the killing of 10 ISIS militants, the statement added.

Preliminary figures show that nearly 200 ISIS militants were killed so far by Iraqi air strikes in 2022, according to Tahsin al-Khafaji, the spokesperson of Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

Nearly 400 ISIS fighters were killed in 2022 by Iraqi security forces, according to Khafaji.

