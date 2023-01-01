Politics

Iranian dissident journalist released: media

Samimi, 73, was in December 2020 sentenced to three years in prison and was held in Semnan, nearly 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Tehran.
author_image AFP
Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: AP)
Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: AP)
Iran Mahsa (Zhina) Amini Irans protests Journalists

Iranian dissident journalist Keyvan Samimi, jailed in December 2020 for "plotting against national security", has been released, reformist daily Shargh reported on Sunday.

Samimi, 73, was in December 2020 sentenced to three years in prison and was held in Semnan, nearly 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Tehran.

Shargh did not specify the date of his release.

Samimi had been granted permission to leave prison on medical grounds in February 2022.

But he returned to prison in May after being suspected of carrying out activities against national security, the Mehr news agency said.

In December, he issued a message from prison supporting the protest movement following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died after being arrested by the police for an alleged violation of country's dress code for women.

Samimi has served prison terms both before and after the Islamic revolution of 1979.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive