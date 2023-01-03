Education

Culture ministry asks Kurdish television to provide sign language interpretation

Several organizations had previously lobbied for the provision of these services to assist those with hearing impairments. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Members of Iraqi national deaf committee use sign language during a training course in Baghdad. (Photo: International Organization for Migration)
Members of Iraqi national deaf committee use sign language during a training course in Baghdad. (Photo: International Organization for Migration)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Region Deaf Sign language

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Culture and Youth on Tuesday asked all television stations to provide sign language interpretation services to their viewers, particularly during news hours.

The decision was made based on the recommendation of the committee of international advocacy of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

“We inform you [visual media] to use sign language interpretation, particularly during news broadcasts,” according to the statement.

Several organizations had previously lobbied for the provision of these services to assist those with hearing impairments. 

When sign language was provided during Kurdish news programs in the past, hearing impaired viewers were not able to clearly understand the translation due to the poor linguistic skills of the interpreters, according to a report by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration.

The lack of effective sign language interpreters and minimal training opportunities are the main issues facing all of Iraq, the report finds.

In fact, according to the international organization, accurate data about the number of deaf people or those with hearing impairments in Iraq is not available.  

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive