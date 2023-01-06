Politics

US welcomes the decree to return housing and property rights to Yezidis

The Iraqi government on Wednesday granted ownership of residential lands and houses to the occupants of the 11 residential collective townships in Sinjar.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Members of the Yezidi (Ezidi) community flee ISIS' 2014 attack on the disputed district of Sinjar (Shingal), Aug. 14, 2014 (Photo: UNICEF)
Members of the Yezidi (Ezidi) community flee ISIS' 2014 attack on the disputed district of Sinjar (Shingal), Aug. 14, 2014 (Photo: UNICEF)
Kurdistan Yezidi US Alina L Romanowski Muhammed Shia Al Sudani UN

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Alina L. Romanowski, United States Ambassador to Iraq, on Friday welcomes the decree to return housing, land, and property rights to Yezidis in a tweet.

“I welcome the joint statement by PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and UN Assistance Mission for Iraq on the Council of Ministers’ decree to return housing, land, & property rights to Yezidis,” Romanowski wrote in a tweet.

“We are proud of  the US role in funding UN-Habitat program since 2018 that will help thousands of Yezidis return home,” she added.

The Iraqi government on Wednesday granted ownership of residential lands and houses to the occupants of the 11 residential collective townships in Sinjar.

On December 27, the Council of Ministers approved a decree that contributes to a comprehensive solution for Yazidis with regard to land ownership. 

Read More: Iraqi government grants Yezidi Iraqis ownership of their houses in Sinjar

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive