US welcomes the decree to return housing and property rights to Yezidis

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Alina L. Romanowski, United States Ambassador to Iraq, on Friday welcomes the decree to return housing, land, and property rights to Yezidis in a tweet.

“I welcome the joint statement by PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and UN Assistance Mission for Iraq on the Council of Ministers’ decree to return housing, land, & property rights to Yezidis,” Romanowski wrote in a tweet.

“We are proud of the US role in funding UN-Habitat program since 2018 that will help thousands of Yezidis return home,” she added.

Welcome joint statement by PM @mohamedshia & @UNIraq on the Council of Ministers’ decree to return housing, land, & property rights to #Yezidis. Proud of US role in funding @UNHABITAT program since 2018 that will help thousands of Yezidis return home. #SinjarAgreement — Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski (@USAmbIraq) January 6, 2023

The Iraqi government on Wednesday granted ownership of residential lands and houses to the occupants of the 11 residential collective townships in Sinjar.

On December 27, the Council of Ministers approved a decree that contributes to a comprehensive solution for Yazidis with regard to land ownership.

Read More: Iraqi government grants Yezidi Iraqis ownership of their houses in Sinjar