The body of two drowned migrants returned to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The bodies of two migrants who drowned in the Aegean Sea will be returned to the Kurdistan Region on Sunday.

On November 1, 2022, a boat carrying 70 migrants capsized near Mandilou island, near the coastal town of Karystos.

Also, 58 migrants went missing in the incident and 12 were rescued. Four of the missing migrants were from the Kurdistan Region.

The drowned migrants are Zana Qadir Faqe, 41, from Piramagrun, and Zrian Muhammed Amin Ali, 30, from Qaladze.

Abdulrahman Hamid Faqe Musa, 18, from Ranya, and Yusuf Samih Kanabe, 19, from Erbil are yet to be found.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani previously said that his government is taking all measures necessary to crack down on smuggling networks in the autonomous region.