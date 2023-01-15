Anti-ISIS coalition sees improvement in Erbil-Baghdad security cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The commander of the global coalition against ISIS on Sunday said that the security consortium has witnessed an increase in security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad against terrorism, according to the statement.

The remarks came during a meeting between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) in Erbil, where they discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, the anti-terrorism operations, as well as the security threats from the terror group.

Stressing the importance of coordination between Peshmerga and Iraqi military security forces to fill the so-called “security vacuum” in the disputed territories, the commander noted the “improvement in security cooperation and coordination” between Erbil and Baghdad, a statement from the premier’s office read.

PM Barzani, in return, extended his gratitude to the US and coalition partners' continued support for the Peshmerga and the ministry’s reform program, the statement added.

The premier briefed the military official on his latest visit to Baghdad and the meetings he held there, particularly concerning security cooperation between the two sides.

US Consul General Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr. and an accompanying delegation also attended the meeting.

The US delegation presented Barzani an album, containing the photos and quotes of the American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., ahead of the US national holiday marking the birthday of the activist.