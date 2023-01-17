Kurdish President and White House coordinator discuss developments, ‘energy security'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Nechirvan Barzani on late Monday received a senior White House delegation in Erbil, following the officials visit to the Iraqi capital earlier.

The latest political developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as well as maintaining “energy security” were discussed in the meeting between President Barzani and White House Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, according to a statement.

Bilateral relations between Erbil and Washington, the “latest political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region”, as well as relations between the federal government and its regional counterpart were discussed, a statement from the Kurdish presidency read.

US envoys in both Erbil and Baghdad attended the meeting as well.

Another senior official, US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, Amos Hochstein, also attended the meeting. President Barzani and the senior diplomats discussed developing joint cooperation in all areas, including “in the field of energy and maintaining energy security,” the statement noted.

“President Nechirvan Barzani presented a detailed overview of the developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including steps taken to resolve the pending issues,” the statement added.

Earlier Monday, McGurk met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani in Baghdad, where they discussed bilateral relations.