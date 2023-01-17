PM Barzani discusses Kurdish products with Belgian Prime Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Davos.

Strengthening bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Belgium, as well as the latest developments in Iraq and the region were discussed in the meeting.

With regard to strengthening cooperation and coordination between the Kurdistan Region and Belgium, both sides addressed the export of Kurdistan's agricultural products to European markets, and Belgium in particular.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his gratitude for Belgium’s participation in the international coalition and partnership in the fight against the Islamic State (IS). He also provided an update about his recent visit to Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Belgian PM reiterated his country’s strong and special relationship with the Kurdistan Region and the close partnership between the two governments.

Climate change was another topic highlighted during the meeting.