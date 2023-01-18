Premier Barzani, Iraqi president discuss Erbil-Baghdad issues in Davos

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid on Tuesday discussed the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, a statement noted.

Barzani and Rashid met at the Switzerland resort for the five-day-long annual conference—attended by more than 2,700 leaders from both the private and public sectors.

In addition to discussing the situation in Iraq, the leaders stressed “the necessity of resolving the issues between Kurdistan Region and [Iraqi] federal government on the basis of the constitution,” as well as working towards improving services for its citizens, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

“We have a unique opportunity to align priorities. Our needs are the same: jobs, prosperity and stability,” Barzani tweeted following the meeting with the president.

Last week, Barzani visited Baghdad and met with senior Iraqi officials, including President Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

“We're off to a strong start with the new government,” the premier added.

Among other issues, the management of oil and gas is one of the leading contentious matters between the federal government and its regional counterpart.

Erbil has refused to hand over the administration of the energy dossier to Baghdad, arguing that the sector should be managed jointly by both governments as stipulated in the Iraqi 2005 Constitution.

Barzani has met with a number of dignitaries attending the conference, including his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, US Congressman Darrell Issa, and former British premier Tony Blair.