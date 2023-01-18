Politics

Premier Barzani, Iraqi president discuss Erbil-Baghdad issues in Davos

Last week, Barzani visited Baghdad and met with senior Iraqi officials, including President Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Wef23 Davos 2023 World Economic Forum Krg Masrour Barzani Erbil and Baghdad Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid on Tuesday discussed the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, a statement noted.

Barzani and Rashid met at the Switzerland resort for the five-day-long annual conference—attended by more than 2,700 leaders from both the private and public sectors.

In addition to discussing the situation in Iraq, the leaders stressed “the necessity of resolving the issues between Kurdistan Region and [Iraqi] federal government on the basis of the constitution,” as well as working towards improving services for its citizens, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

“We have a unique opportunity to align priorities. Our needs are the same: jobs, prosperity and stability,” Barzani tweeted following the meeting with the president.

Last week, Barzani visited Baghdad and met with senior Iraqi officials, including President Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

“We're off to a strong start with the new government,” the premier added.

Among other issues, the management of oil and gas is one of the leading contentious matters between the federal government and its regional counterpart.

Erbil has refused to hand over the administration of the energy dossier to Baghdad, arguing that the sector should be managed jointly by both governments as stipulated in the Iraqi 2005 Constitution.

Barzani has met with a number of dignitaries attending the conference, including his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, US Congressman Darrell Issa, and former British premier Tony Blair.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top left) during his meeting with Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top left) during his meeting with Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top left) during his meeting with Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top left) during his meeting with Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive