PM Barzani praises Jordanian support for Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday extended his gratitude for the support that Jordan has provided Iraq’s Kurdish region, particularly during the fight against ISIS, according to a statement.

Barzani met with his Jordanian counterpart, Bisher Al-Khasawneh. on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where they discussed the “friendly and historic” relationship between Erbil and Amman.

Al-Khasawneh relayed the greetings of Jordanian King Abdulla II’s to Barzani, adding that President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region “have a special standing” in the kingdom and with its monarch, according to the statement.

“I thanked the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their support, particularly during the fight against ISIS,” per the statement. The premier also praised King Abdulla II’s efforts in the stability of Iraq and the Kurdish region.

The officials discussed expanding cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Amman in the agriculture, trade, and health sector—benefiting from Jordan’s vast experience in medicine.

Arriving in the European town on Monday, Barzani has held several meetings with European, US, and Arab officials from both the public and private sector.

Exporting local Kurdish produce to European and Gulf markets has been one of the main topics of discussion during the premier’ meetings.