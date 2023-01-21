President Nechirvan Barzani, US Ambassador to Iraq discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Nechirvan Barzani, the President of Kurdistan Region, on Saturday met with Alina L. Romanowski, United States Ambassador to Iraq, in Baghdad, according to a statement from The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region.

Erbil-Baghdad relations and the latest developments in the negotiations between the Iraqi Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to resolve outstanding issues between them were discussed in the meeting, the statement reads.

Both sides stressed the importance of resolving the issues between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and agreed that resolving these issues will bring stability to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, per the statement.

Romanowski expressed US support for resolving Erbil and Baghdad issues through dialogue and thanked President Barzani for his positive role on resolving the issues, the statement added.

The internal situation in the Kurdistan Region, the importance of unity among Kurdish parties, the reforms of the Ministry of Peshmerga, and the development of relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the United States were also addressed in the meeting, according to the statement.

"Welcomed Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to U.S. Embassy Baghdad to discuss improving IKR unity, implementing Peshmerga reforms, strengthening GOI-IKR relations, & bolstering US-Iraq relations," Romanowski later wrote in a tweet.