Swedish Defense Minister comments on joint declaration between EU and NATO

"There was an announcement last week about an EU-NATO joint declaration."
author_image Kurdistan 24
Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson speaks to Kurdistan 24, 25. Jan, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson was invited on Wednesday to attend a meeting on the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament. 

The Minister revealed some of the main topics of the discussion to Kurdistan24’s Barzan Hassan.

“Sweden’s priority, first and foremost, is providing  increased humanitarian, military, and political support for Ukraine,” Johnson told Kurdistan 24.

“We’re working on several aspects there, regarding strengthening Europe when it comes to cyber-attacks and hybrid attacks,” he added.

“There was an announcement last week about an EU-NATO joint declaration. We strongly welcome it and are going to advance its work,” the Minister concluded.

