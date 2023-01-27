Iraqi Premier, UNESCO Director-General discuss Mosul renovation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, on Friday, met with Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in Paris.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Culture and the Iraqi Ambassador to France. Greater cooperation between Iraq and UNESCO and strengthening bilateral ties were discussed.

PM Sudani commended UNESCO's initiative to renovate Mosul-–specifically the Great Mosque of al-Nuri-–and expressed Iraq's desire to cooperate with UNESCO to include Iraq's ancient sites on the World Heritage List.

The Iraqi Prime Minister and his delegation arrived in France on Thursday and met with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well.