Politics

Iraq and France sign a MoU on combating corruption

The memorandum was signed by Haider Hannoon, the Head of the Iraqi Commission of Integrity, and Charles Duchaine, the Head of the French Anti-Corruption Agency.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Haider Hannoon, the Head of the Iraqi Commission of Integrity (left), signing the memorandum of understanding with Charles Duchaine, the Head of the French Anti-Corruption Agency, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo: Media Office of Iraqi Prime Minister)
Haider Hannoon, the Head of the Iraqi Commission of Integrity (left), signing the memorandum of understanding with Charles Duchaine, the Head of the French Anti-Corruption Agency, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo: Media Office of Iraqi Prime Minister)
Iraq MoU Corruption France Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq and France on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding on combating corruption, according to a readout from the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The memorandum was signed by Haider Hannoon, the Head of the Iraqi Commission of Integrity, and Charles Duchaine, the Head of the French Anti-Corruption Agency, per the readout.

In addition to combating corruption, the memorandum aims to establish cooperation between both countries to “recover stolen and smuggled Iraqi money before and after 2003, extraditing wanted individuals for corruption cases, and combating money laundering,” the readout added.

Technical cooperation to prevent and combat corruption, enhance expertise, and develop and improve anti-corruption strategies and policies were addressed in the memorandum.

The Iraqi Prime Minister and his delegation arrived in France on Thursday and met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Haider Hannoon, the Head of the Iraqi Commission of Integrity (left) shaking hands with Charles Duchaine, the Head of the French Anti-Corruption Agency, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo: Media Office of Iraqi Prime Minister)
Haider Hannoon, the Head of the Iraqi Commission of Integrity (left) shaking hands with Charles Duchaine, the Head of the French Anti-Corruption Agency, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo: Media Office of Iraqi Prime Minister)

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive