Iraq and France sign a MoU on combating corruption

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq and France on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding on combating corruption, according to a readout from the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The memorandum was signed by Haider Hannoon, the Head of the Iraqi Commission of Integrity, and Charles Duchaine, the Head of the French Anti-Corruption Agency, per the readout.

In addition to combating corruption, the memorandum aims to establish cooperation between both countries to “recover stolen and smuggled Iraqi money before and after 2003, extraditing wanted individuals for corruption cases, and combating money laundering,” the readout added.

Technical cooperation to prevent and combat corruption, enhance expertise, and develop and improve anti-corruption strategies and policies were addressed in the memorandum.

The Iraqi Prime Minister and his delegation arrived in France on Thursday and met with French President Emmanuel Macron.