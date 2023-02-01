UK supports KDP-PUK dialogue to resolve issues, envoy tells President Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom is supporting the ongoing dialogue between the Kurdistan Region’s ruling parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Britain’s envoy to Iraq told President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday.

President Barzani received the UK Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil. accompanied by a delegation, including the newly inaugurated Consul General Rosy Cave, a statement from the Region’s presidency read.

Welcoming Saturday’s first meeting between the KDP and PUK following months of strained relations, the senior diplomat told Barzani that his country is supporting the dialogue to resolve outstanding issues, the press release read.

Bryson-Richardson said his country encourages both parties to continue to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The “negative effects” that might result from the issues related to the Iraqi budget bill for 2023, the Federal Supreme Court, and oil and gas law, on the political situation were also discussed, according to the press release.

Furthermore, they exchanged views about the latest political developments, Erbil-Baghdad relations, as well as regional matters.

The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court recently ruled against releasing the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements for the last two months of 2022, sparking strong opposition from the Kurdish leadership.