US President and Iraqi Prime Minister discuss economic agenda in the region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Yesterday, US President Joe Biden spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, on the phone about regional developments. King Abdullah II of Jordan, on an official state visit to Washington, also joined the call at the White House, according to a readout from the White House.

Praising Sudani’s efforts to strengthen Iraq's sovereignty and independence, President Biden reiterated the United States' commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement with Iraq.

The US is fully prepared to endorse the Iraqi Prime Minister’s “economic agenda and plans to ensure that Iraq’s economy is delivering for the Iraqi people,” said President Biden.

The US President welcomed the upcoming visit by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and an accompanying delegation next week to Washington to further discuss these programs, according to the readout.

The two leaders pledged to never again allow the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to threaten the Iraqi people and international security.

Both officials agreed to stay in close collaboration over the coming months.