Turkish President Erdogan thanks KDP’s Barzani, Kurdistan Region for sympathies with earthquake victims

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday extended his gratitude to the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region for their sympathies with the victims of the country’s powerful 7.8 earthquake on Monday, according to a statement.

Erdogan’s remarks came during a phone call between the Turkish president and KDP leader, a statement from Barzani Headquarters read.

President Erdogan “thanked President Barzani and Kurdistan Region for the sympathies they had shown to the people of Turkey and the families of the earthquake’s victims,” the statement added.

Barzani extended his condolences on Monday to the families of the victims in Turkey and Syria, where over 16,000 people have so far been killed by the devastating quake and its numerous aftershocks.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani dispatched 25 ambulances and 84 medical personnel to the affected areas in Turkey to help in the rescue efforts. The assistance is expected to arrive in Syria as well.

Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has also sent its teams to the country.

The natural disaster is considered one of the deadliest incidents the world has seen in a decade.

As search and rescue efforts are ongoing, the death toll is expected to rise in both countries, in which thousands of buildings have completely collapsed.