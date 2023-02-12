PM Masrour Barzani to attend 2023 World Government Summit in Dubai

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to take part in the 2023 World Government Summit (WGS) based in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Dubai in the coming days, according to a statement.

Attended by numerous regional and international political leaders, the summit will take place between February 13-15.

The prime minister will meet with various international and regional government officials and business leaders, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)

It is the second year in a row that Barzani attends the high-profile event in the Gulf country.

At least 20 presidents are set to take part in the conference, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others, according to the organizers of the conference.

Over 250 ministers as well as 10,000 government officials are participating from various countries. Top business and banking officials will also be present at the three-day conference, including the UN chief, the president of the World Bank, and leaders of international organizations.

“Shaping Future Governments” is the title of the 2023 edition of the gathering, in which topics related to development, governance, healthcare, and economics, will be shed light on by the participants during 220 sessions that are planned to be attended by more than 300 speakers.