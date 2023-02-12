KRG’s Minister of Interior discusses Erbil-Baghdad relations with Iraqi President

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, on Sunday received the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, and a top delegation, in Baghdad, according to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency.

The officials discussed recent developments and issues regarding the economy, security, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), and the unification of all Iraqi armed forces, the statement added.

The Iraqi President stressed the importance of cooperation between the Iraqi federal government and the KRG to resolve outstanding issues based on the Iraqi constitution, including the oil and gas law draft, per the statement.

The KRG Minister of Interior thanked the Iraqi President for his role and expressed KRG’s readiness to resolve issues with the Iraqi federal government through dialogue and negotiations.

The Federal Court issued a ruling against distributing the payment of the Kurdistan Region’s share of the budget for the last two months of 2022. The decision has been severely objected to by the senior KRG officials.