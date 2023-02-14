Security

Six ISIS militants killed in Kirkuk and Al-Anbar: Iraqi Security Media Cell

Three of the militants were killed in Wadi al-Shay in Kirkuk.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi forces near the Syrian border. (Photo: AFP)
Iraqi forces near the Syrian border. (Photo: AFP)
Iraq ISIS Kirkuk Anbar Iraqi Forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Security Media Cell announced in a statement on Monday that Iraqi forces killed Six fighters of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the provinces of Kirkuk and Al-Anbar.

Three of the militants were killed in Wadi al-Shay in Kirkuk.

A security operation outside Iraqi borders also resulted in the arrest of several ISIS leaders by Iraqi Intelligence Services, according to the statement.

Kirkuk is a majority-Kurdish city located in northern Iraq. The city is also populated by Turkmen, Arabs, and a small minority of Assyrians. It has long been a hotbed of disputes among the various ethnic communities.

 On October 16, 2017, Kirkuk was occupied by Iraqi and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which resulted in the displacement of many of its population. Before 2017, Kurdish peshmerga  forces controlled Kirkuk. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive