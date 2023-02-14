Six ISIS militants killed in Kirkuk and Al-Anbar: Iraqi Security Media Cell

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Security Media Cell announced in a statement on Monday that Iraqi forces killed Six fighters of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the provinces of Kirkuk and Al-Anbar.

Three of the militants were killed in Wadi al-Shay in Kirkuk.

A security operation outside Iraqi borders also resulted in the arrest of several ISIS leaders by Iraqi Intelligence Services, according to the statement.

Kirkuk is a majority-Kurdish city located in northern Iraq. The city is also populated by Turkmen, Arabs, and a small minority of Assyrians. It has long been a hotbed of disputes among the various ethnic communities.

On October 16, 2017, Kirkuk was occupied by Iraqi and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which resulted in the displacement of many of its population. Before 2017, Kurdish peshmerga forces controlled Kirkuk.