PM Barzani discusses building strong economic infrastructure with French business community

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday met with a number of entrepreneurs, investors, businessmen, and representatives of several French companies at the headquarters of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) in Paris, according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Barzani briefed the businesspeople about the economic situation in the Kurdistan Region and the reforms of the KRG’s ninth cabinet in terms of diversifying the economy and revenue sources, as well as building a strong economic infrastructure, digitalizing public services and facilitating domestic and foreign investors, the statement added.

The premier encouraged French companies to invest more in the Kurdistan Region and expressed the readiness of his cabinet in cooperating with them, per the statement.

On the other hand, the French businessmen expressed their recommendations on the development of the country’s investment in the Region, according to the statement.

Barzani arrived in the European country Wednesday on an official visit following his participation at the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He then met with French President Emmanuel Macron and the French Senate leader Gérard Larcher in Paris.

France and Iraq’s Kurdish region enjoy close cultural and diplomatic ties.

The foundation stone for a Franco-German cultural center has recently been laid at Erbil Citadel. The Kurdish and French capitals are also sister cities.

President Emmanuel Macron visited Kurdistan Region in August 2021.