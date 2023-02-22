KRG council of ministers discussed ‘outcome’ of negations with Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government Council of Ministers on Wednesday convened its weekly cabinet meeting to discuss the “outcome” of the latest round of negotiations with Baghdad on the outstanding issues between the two governments, according to a statement.

A delegation from the KRG on Sunday visited Baghdad to discuss key issues between the governments, particularly the oil and gas law. The two governments agreed to form a joint committee to draft a new oil and gas legislation for the country.

The ministers were also briefed on the outcome of the latest official visits by a KRG delegation, headed by Prime Minister Barzani, to both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France, where they held several senior-level meetings, including the presidents of both countries, the statement added.

Yesterday, the US Ambassador to Iraq tweeted that the United States was “encouraged” by the recent “successful visit” of the KRG to the Iraqi capital regarding the oil and gas negotiations.

The KRG Spokesperson Jotiar Adil on Tuesday announced that the negotiations will continue with the Iraqi government.

The management of oil and gas, the Kurdish share in the federal budget, the status of disputed territories as well as compensation for the families of victims of the Kurdish genocide are among the issues that have shaped the rocky relations between Erbil and Baghdad for over a decade.