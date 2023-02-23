Culture

Streets near Erbil Citadel limited to pedestrian traffic, says municipality

A number of busy streets around the Citadel in Erbil will soon be limited to only pedestrian traffic in an effort to reduce congestion and maintain the beauty of the ancient site.
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of busy streets around the Citadel in Erbil will soon be limited to only pedestrian traffic in an effort to reduce congestion and maintain the beauty of the ancient site, the municipality authority announced on Wednesday.

The plan, expected to be implemented soon, was discussed during a meeting attended by the Kurdistan Regional Government Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, the Governor of Erbil, and other local officials. 

Two reports, City Center Development Act and Reorganizing Traffic around Erbil Citadel Plan, were presented in the meeting, detailing recommendations to reduce traffic congestion and improve the appearance of the historical site.

As part of the plan, a number of streets near the citadel, including the main roads leading to the cultural site, will be shut down to vehicles, Erbil Mayor Nabaz Abdul-Hameed told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday. 

The ministry provided no further details. 

The six-millennial-old citadel is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and is one of the most continuously-inhabited settlements in the world.

The governorate began undertaking major renovations around the citadel, such as resurfacing the streets with cobblestones and renovating the ancient Qaysari Bazaar – the city’s historical roofed market that encompasses several shops and street vendors.

