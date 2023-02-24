Iraq favors UN Resolution to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday voted in favor of a resolution urging an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The overwhelming majority—140 countries—voted in favor of the resolution, while 32 countries abstained, including China and India. Seven countries, including Russia, voted against the resolution.

Unlike last year, when it abstained from voting, Iraq voted in favor of the resolution this year. While General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they can reflect and influence world opinion.

In March 2022, the United Nations adopted a similar resolution—141 nations voted for, 35 nations abstained, and five members voted against the resolution.

Russian forces on Feb. 24, 2022 launched a full-scale military offensive against Ukraine, causing one of the greatest humanitarian crises in the history of Europe.

To date, nearly eight million Ukrainians have been displaced by what Moscow has dubbed a “special military operation.” Also, more than 8,000 have been killed by the ongoing war.