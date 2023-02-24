Politics

Iraq favors UN Resolution to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

The overwhelming majority—140 countries—voted in favor of the resolution, while 32 countries abstained.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation of the United Nations, speaks during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation of the United Nations, speaks during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
Iraq Ukraine Russia Iraq United Nations General Assembly

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday voted in favor of a resolution urging an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. 

The overwhelming majority—140 countries—voted in favor of the resolution, while 32 countries abstained, including China and India. Seven countries, including Russia, voted against the resolution. 

Unlike last year, when it abstained from voting, Iraq voted in favor of the resolution this year. While General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they can reflect and influence world opinion.

Read More: Iraq abstains from voting against Russia in UN resolution

In March 2022, the United Nations adopted a similar resolution—141 nations voted for, 35 nations abstained, and five members voted against the resolution.

Russian forces on Feb. 24, 2022 launched a full-scale military offensive against Ukraine, causing one of the greatest humanitarian crises in the history of Europe.

To date, nearly eight million Ukrainians have been displaced by what Moscow has dubbed a “special military operation.” Also, more than 8,000 have been killed by the ongoing war.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive