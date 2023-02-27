KRG discusses drug trafficking with EU in Erbil

Security

Dindar Zebari (top right), KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, during his meeting with the EU Liaison Office in Erbil, Torkild Byg, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dindar Zebari, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy, on Monday met with the European Union (EU) Liaison Office in Erbil, Torkild Byg, according to a statement from KRG.

The KRG strategy to combat the illegal drug trade, and establishing rehabilitation centers were discussed in the meeting, the statement added.

"The issue of drug trafficking is an international issue that crosses borders, which is why the EU reaffirms its support for the KRG in combating illegal drug trade," Byg said.

He also pledged to convey the KRG’s request for assistance in combating drug trafficking in the Kurdistan Region to the EU, according to the statement.

“I welcomed the Head of the EU Liaison Office in Erbil, Dr. Torkild Byg. We discussed the issues of narcotics and psychotropic substances,” Zebari later wrote in a tweet following the meeting.

“During our meeting, we stressed the importance of greater coordination in order to combat drug traffickers and to rehabilitate victims,” he added.

