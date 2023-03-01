PM Barzani, Russian top envoy to Iraq discuss latest regional developments

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East with Russia’s top envoy to Baghdad, according to a press release.

PM Barzani received the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, in Erbil along with his accompanying delegation, including the Consul General in Erbil.

The premier discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Erbil and Moscow, and the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

They discussed resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the constitution, and the KRG’s reform agenda, the press release added.

PM Barzani reaffirmed the importance of the rule of law and protecting the security of its citizens,

Russia’s investments in the Kurdistan Region have reached over $2 billion, the country’s ambassador to Iraq said in May.

Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Gazprom, are two of Russia’s energy giants operating in Iraq’s Kurdish region.