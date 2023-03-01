PM Barzani meets former Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Abadi in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received Haider al-Abadi, the former Iraqi Prime Minister and the leader of Victory Alliance, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Both sides stressed the need to resolve outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the Iraqi constitution, the statement added.

PM Barzani discussed his government’s reform agenda, to build a strong and viable economy in the Kurdistan Region, per the statement.

Finally, both sides agreed that economic opportunities and public services for all Iraqis is critical for a secure and stable Iraq.