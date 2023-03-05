Kurdistan Regional Government is an outcome of the uprising, says KDP Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said the current status of the Kurdistan Region as a politically recognized entity is a result of the historic Kurdish uprising that took place 32 years ago in Ranya.

Barzani congratulated the people of the Kurdistan Region on this momentous occasion, which is recognized as a national holiday across the Kurdish region.

“The uprising proved to both foes and friends that oppression and terror can never suppress the will of the Kurdish people for freedom,” Barzani said.

The Kurdish region’s political status as a semi-autonomous entity in a federal Iraq is an outcome of the uprising, Barzani said.

The party leader was one of the major figures who led the uprising.

The KDP leader underlined that unity among the Kurdish forces led to the success of the revolt.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani hailed political unity as the factor for the success of the uprising.