Politics

Kurdistan Regional Government is an outcome of the uprising, says KDP Barzani

The Kurdish region’s political status as a semi-autonomous entity in a federal  Iraq is an outcome of the uprising, Barzani said. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Masoud Barzani, President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). (Photo: KDP)
Masoud Barzani, President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). (Photo: KDP)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Region Iraq Uprising KDP Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said the current status of the Kurdistan Region as a politically recognized entity is a result of the historic Kurdish uprising that took place 32 years ago in Ranya.

Barzani congratulated the people of the Kurdistan Region on this momentous occasion, which is recognized as a national holiday across the Kurdish region. 

“The uprising proved to both foes and friends that oppression and terror can never suppress the will of the Kurdish people for freedom,” Barzani said.

The Kurdish region’s political status as a semi-autonomous entity in a federal  Iraq is an outcome of the uprising, Barzani said. 

The party leader was one of the major figures who led the uprising. 

The KDP leader underlined that unity among the Kurdish forces led to the success of the revolt.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani hailed political unity as the factor for the success of the uprising.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive