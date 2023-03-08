Erbil inaugurates 15th international book fair

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Despite a three-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kurdistan Region’s capital witnessed the inauguration of the 15th International Book Fair, with the participation of hundreds of publishing houses and bookstores.

UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert joined Iraqi and Kurdistan Region officials and dignitaries at the opening of the #Erbil International Book Fair today. pic.twitter.com/2w1yOuty0n — UNAMI (@UNIraq) March 8, 2023

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani cut the inauguration ribbon of the fair in presence of a number of Iraqi officials and the head of the United Nations representative in Iraq.

Nearly 43,000 books on various subjects will be on display at the 10-day-long fair.

More than 350 publishing houses and bookstores from Iraq, the Middle East, and other countries are taking part in the intellectual event.

The annual event will include musical performances, panel discussions, and other activities.

The last time Erbil hosted such a fair was in 2019.