KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, UN Secretary-General Special Advisor discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dindar Zebari, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy, on Sunday received Christian Rithscher, the UN Secretary-General Special Advisor and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh (UNITAD), according to a statement.

Strengthening bilateral ties between Office of the Coordinator for International Advocacy (OCIA) and UNITAD, particularly in judicial capacity-building, evidentiary archiving, and case-building within a robust information-sharing system were discussed in the meeting, according to a statement by the KRG OCIA.

Reiterating Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s support of UNITAD's mission, Zebari described the archiving process through KRG institutions, including the Region’s Judiciary Council and confirmed the continuous process of information-sharing and digital archiving with UNITAD, the statement added.

Moreover, he reaffirmed the significance of sharing information and deepening KRG’s engagement with Baghdad in disseminating information and relying on the advisory role of UNITAD, per the statement.

Ritscher highlighted that they have plans to continue their workshops in line with their work engagements with the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and that they will maintain capacity-building training for judges in the Kurdistan Region.

He explained that the case and capacity-building projects for the judges in the Kurdistan Region will focus on strengthening the capacity of the judges to better understand and apply international standards and practices in the investigation, prosecution, and trial of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) cases.

Both sides expressed their gratitude to the German Parliament for recognizing the Yazidi genocide. Furthermore, Zebari underlined the importance of implementing the Sinjar agreement and advancing the return of the internally displaced people (IDPs).

"Special Adviser Christian Ritscher was pleased to meet with Dr. Dindar Zebari @KRG_Coordinator & OCIA team in Erbil, to discuss ongoing operational cooperation with UNITAD," UNITAD tweeted later following the meeting.