PM Barzani recognizes Al-Sudani’s goodwill

RBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The goodwill of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani is “recognized”, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said after he had welcomed the Iraqi official in Erbil, a readout from the Kurdistan Regional Government said.

I welcome @mohamedshia on his first visit to the Kurdistan Region. The PM's goodwill is recognized and important to restoring trust. The federal budget bill and progress on oil and gas give us stakes in our finances and lay foundations for deeper ties.



Let's build on them -mb. pic.twitter.com/GibjriUGCl — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 14, 2023

PM Barzani received the Iraqi premier on Tuesday at Erbil International Airport along with his delegation, consisting of ministers of foreign affairs, migration, and displacement, and other senior officials.

“The [Iraqi] PM's goodwill is recognized and important to restoring trust,” Barzani said, welcoming the senior official, according to a tweet he posted on Tuesday.

The approval of the federal budget by the Iraqi government on Monday and developments in negotiating an oil and gas law “give us stakes in our finances” and deepen our ties, the premier said.

“Let's build on them,” PM Barzani added.

It is the first official visit of Al-Sudani to the Kurdish region since he assumed the premiership in October 2022.

Following his meeting with PM Barzani, the Iraqi premier is expected to convene with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani as well.

The Iraqi premier is expected to attend the American University of Iraq Sulaimani (AUIS) Suli Forum on Wednesday.

The Iraqi cabinet approved a 3-year budget plan, which includes 12.67% of the federal budget to be allocated to the Kurdistan Region, and $307 million for civil servants. The bill is now before the Iraqi parliament for consideration and passage.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said this is the first time that the Kurdistan region was included in preparing the federal budget for the country.