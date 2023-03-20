President Masoud Barzani welcomes Newroz

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Monday extended his congratulations to the people of the Kurdistan Region and Kurds all around the world on the occasion of the nation’s new year, known as Newroz.

“Happy New Year to the people of Kurdistan and to all who celebrate Newroz across the globe,” President Barzani said.

“I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the Peshmerga forces as well as the families and loved ones of our martyrs,” he added, hoping the national celebration brings peace and joy to the world.

Thousands of people are expected to light the Newroz fire at various sites on the eve of March 20, which is celebrated annually.

A 9-day long festival to mark Newroz and other historical Kurdish occasions is being held in Erbil, the KRI capital.

To preserve the long-standing tradition of celebrating Newroz, thousands are commemorating the holiday in the Akre district, which is famously considered the capital of Newroz.

Locals as well as other visitors, carrying torches, climb the town’s Mount Kale, on top of which a 100-meter-long Kurdistan flag is rolled out.

A couple of days ago, President Barzani organized a luncheon for foreign diplomats and representatives of various international organizations from Erbil and Baghdad to mark the holiday.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also hosted the diplomatic delegations at Mount Korek, where they participated in a celebration with Kurdish folklore music and dances.