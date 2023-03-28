A report does not jeopardize the ‘long-standing’ US-Kurdistan Region relations, says KRG envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The warm and long-standing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the US will not be damaged by the recent release of a report from the US State Department on the conditions of human rights in Iraq’s Kurdish region, according to the KRG representative in DC.

The remarks by KRG Representative Bayan Sami Rahman in Washington DC came after the release of an annual report by the Department of State on the status of human rights in the Kurdistan Region, which drew a strong response from the government, deeming the report as “inaccurate”.

“We cannot say a single report would jeopardize the longstanding, strong, and comprehensive relationship [between the US and the Kurdistan Region],” the envoy said, adding the Kurdish region has a “special position” in DC.

The US annually publishes such reports, which sometimes criticize its closest allies, the representative said, adding such reports do not usually draw serious attention in the country.

“We adhere to human rights principles regardless of US reports,” she said.

The Kurdish leadership and particularly Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and President Nechirvan Barzani are “highly respected” in the US.

Mrs. Rahman said two US business delegations are set to visit the Kurdistan Region in May and June this year, indicating the country’s interest in doing business in the Kurdish region.