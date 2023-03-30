PM Barzani looks forward to deepening relations with newly appointed UAE officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday congratulated the appointment of new officials to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

I congratulate HH Sheikh @HHMansoor on his appointment as UAE Vice President and HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.



I look forward to deepening our cooperation under the leadership of HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 29, 2023

“I congratulate HH Sheikh @HHMansoor on his appointment as UAE Vice President and HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,” PM Barzani wrote in the tweet.

“I look forward to deepening our cooperation under the leadership of HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed,” Barzani added.

Barzani also congratulated Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointment as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.