Politics

PM Barzani looks forward to deepening relations with newly appointed UAE officials

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday congratulated the appointment of new officials to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan UAE Kurdistan Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday congratulated the appointment of new officials to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

“I congratulate HH Sheikh @HHMansoor on his appointment as UAE Vice President and HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,” PM Barzani wrote in the tweet.

“I look forward to deepening our cooperation under the leadership of HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed,” Barzani added.

Barzani also congratulated Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointment as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive